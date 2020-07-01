    Shaper Origin
    Handheld Precision CNC Router. Work with unparalleled accuracy, flexibility and efficiency.

    Shaper Workstation
    Work holding perfected. Quickly align, reliably clamp and get cutting.

    1/8 Inch Collet with Nut
    Shapertape
    1/4" Up-Spiral Router Bit
    Cutters, ShaperTape and more

    Specifically designed to work with your Origin for the best cutting experience.

    PRECISION CUTTING SIMPLIFIED

    The Complete System. Easy setup, precise and intuitive cutting.

     Work holding perfected. Quickly align, reliably clamp and get cutting.

    Handheld Precision Routing. Work with unparalleled accuracy, flexibility and efficiency.

    How Origin Works

    location tracking + active motion control = precision freehand cutting

    Origin locates itself in a workspace and makes continuous real-time adjustments while the user is cutting. The result is precision — wherever you need it.

    Common Applications, Uncommon Performance

    Inlay & SignsHardware InstallationCustom Joinery

    Complex cuts, anywhere

    From a custom flooring installer’s expansive musical staff inlay to a luthier’s delicate fretboard, Origin is able to cut accurately at an unmatched range of scales.

    Digital Files

    Work directly from digital designs

    Scale

    Cut accurate inlays at the size of your choosing

    Offsets

    Incrementally adjust offsets to an ideal fit

    Precise pocketing for hardware

    Use Origin as an all-in-one library for your hardware. With Origin’s precise registration of multiple-depth pockets and hole patterns, once-challenging projects are simplified.

    Cloud Connectivity

    WiFi-accessible hardware library

    Pocket Templates

    A single file contains all your cut geometry

    On-Screen Depth Input

    Move easily between multiple cut depths

    Exact fitment, no templates required

    Create your own fixtures. Cut perfectly mating mortise and tenons, regardless of the size, shape, or location of your stock.

    Precise Alignment

    Align and place hardware pockets in exact reference to stock dimensions

    Flexible Workholding

    Work “on end” of joinery elements

    Adaptable On Tool

    Use a single design for both mortise and tenon

    Origin: Earning Its Keep on the Shop Floor

    Shaper Origin has been a game changer in my shop. What was difficult or impossible before is now easy, and, actually fun.
    Josh Podoll

    Chop Wood Co.

    Getting the load off some of our bigger CNCs, getting rid of the time taken to go to the programmers.
    Erik Fetzer

    Fetzer Architectural Woodwork

    I have incorporated Origin into production tasks on my furniture, increasing my speed and decreasing risk!
    Justin Nelson

    Fernweh Woodworking

    Watch Origin Perform

    Reduce risk when performing complex cuts in nearly completed projects

    Get curves and details just right—no jigs necessary

    Move easily from design to cut with the Shaper Add-In for Fusion 360

    2017

    AWFS

    VISIONARY AWARD

    2018

    IWF

    CHALLENGERS AWARD

    2019

    BMWi

    BUNDESPREIS

    Designing for Origin

    Never Leave Your Workbench

    Use Origin to create designs wherever you work. Make adjustments on-site, on the fly, no computer required.

    Cuttable Files On Demand

    No time to design? No problem: send your sketch or half-finished design to our team at Shaper Assist, and for a reasonable fee, they will send you an Origin-ready design.

    Export From Design Software

    No tool programming or CAM file preparation is required; Origin creates tool paths live on-tool. Use a 2D design program like Adobe Illustrator or a 3D program like Fusion 360. Export files as SVGs and you’re ready to cut.

    Store, Share, Collaborate

    Explore ShaperHub’s continuously expanding library of downloadable designs and projects. Use ShaperHub to store your designs and share them with others.

    The Future of Power Tools

    Proven Spindle Design

    Shaper SM1 variable speed, load-compensating spindle designed and manufactured to Shaper specifications by Festool

    On-The-Fly Adjustment

    Touchscreen enables on-screen design manipulation and easy input of cut parameters

    Keep Cuts Clean

    Dust collection port and included adaptor hose compatible with most portable dust collectors

    Gets Better With Time

    Easy file transfer and continuous software performance updates available via WiFi connectivity