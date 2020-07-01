The Complete System. Easy setup, precise and intuitive cutting.
From a custom flooring installer’s expansive musical staff inlay to a luthier’s delicate fretboard, Origin is able to cut accurately at an unmatched range of scales.
Work directly from digital designs
Cut accurate inlays at the size of your choosing
Incrementally adjust offsets to an ideal fit
Use Origin as an all-in-one library for your hardware. With Origin’s precise registration of multiple-depth pockets and hole patterns, once-challenging projects are simplified.
WiFi-accessible hardware library
A single file contains all your cut geometry
Move easily between multiple cut depths
Create your own fixtures. Cut perfectly mating mortise and tenons, regardless of the size, shape, or location of your stock.
Align and place hardware pockets in exact reference to stock dimensions
Work “on end” of joinery elements
Use a single design for both mortise and tenon
Chop Wood Co.
Fetzer Architectural Woodwork
Fernweh Woodworking
Reduce risk when performing complex cuts in nearly completed projects
Get curves and details just right—no jigs necessary
Move easily from design to cut with the Shaper Add-In for Fusion 360
VISIONARY AWARD
CHALLENGERS AWARD
BUNDESPREIS
Use Origin to create designs wherever you work. Make adjustments on-site, on the fly, no computer required.
No tool programming or CAM file preparation is required; Origin creates tool paths live on-tool. Use a 2D design program like Adobe Illustrator or a 3D program like Fusion 360. Export files as SVGs and you’re ready to cut.
Shaper SM1 variable speed, load-compensating spindle designed and manufactured to Shaper specifications by Festool
Touchscreen enables on-screen design manipulation and easy input of cut parameters
Dust collection port and included adaptor hose compatible with most portable dust collectors
Easy file transfer and continuous software performance updates available via WiFi connectivity